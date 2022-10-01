Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $287,833.85 and approximately $18,434.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.47 or 0.99975395 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082967 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

