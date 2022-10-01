Eska Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eska coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Eska has a market cap of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Eska
Eska (ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com.
Eska Coin Trading
