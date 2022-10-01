Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

EBKDY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

