Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 30th (ACGL, ATR, BERY, DORM, EMR, FDP, FMC, HON, IMO, JAZZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 30th:
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
