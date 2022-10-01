Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 30th (ACGL, ATR, BERY, DORM, EMR, FDP, FMC, HON, IMO, JAZZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 30th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.