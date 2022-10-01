Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 317,985 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 889,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 840,095 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MCHP traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 4,281,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,745. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

