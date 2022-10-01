Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 82 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $289.54. 1,914,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,261. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average of $275.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

