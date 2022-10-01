Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GD traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $212.17. 1,208,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.78. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

