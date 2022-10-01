Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,057. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $126.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

