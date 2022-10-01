Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 919,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.