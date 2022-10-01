Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 919,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

