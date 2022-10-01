Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. 6,832,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

