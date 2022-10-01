Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.