Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Energy Focus Company Profile

NASDAQ EFOI remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. 45,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

