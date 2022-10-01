Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Update

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Energem Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENCPW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Energem has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energem in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Energem in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Energem by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

