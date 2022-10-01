Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIC opened at $1.38 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

