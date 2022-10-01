Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $5,488,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.