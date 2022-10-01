eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. eMagin shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 158,491 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

