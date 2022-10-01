Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Electromed shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 19,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eurobank EFG started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.