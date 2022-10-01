Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

