Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Educational Development stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

