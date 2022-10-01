Edgeware (EDG) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

