Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $212.17. 1,208,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

