Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.18 during midday trading on Friday. 266,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,884. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

