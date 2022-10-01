Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 394,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

