Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

