eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $789.69 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00610580 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00251452 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00048229 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008936 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,185,870,896,789 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.