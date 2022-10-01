East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

