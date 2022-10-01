East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.