Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.14. 49,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,000,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

