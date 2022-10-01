e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.05

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.05 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.21). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 17.83 ($0.22), with a volume of 26,794 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 43,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,465.21 ($9,020.31).

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

