DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 3.3%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.10 ($24.59) and last traded at €24.12 ($24.61). 57,370 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.94 ($25.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.