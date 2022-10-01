Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 77.6% in September

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the August 31st total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,411.8 days.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

