DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DRD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 255,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,534. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

