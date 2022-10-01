Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Tops $28.68 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00014741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

