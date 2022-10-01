Donut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $675.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Donut has a market cap of $129,568.22 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
