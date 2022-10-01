DogeFather Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33,483.11 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. DogeFather has a market capitalization of $33,483.11 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeFather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
DogeFather Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DogeFather Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DogeFather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeFather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.