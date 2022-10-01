Dock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065081 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 813,292,843 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.