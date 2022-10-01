DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, DMScript has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $38,935.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

