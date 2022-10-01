DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, DMScript has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $38,935.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
