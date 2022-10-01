DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of DLocal by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,914,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,223,771 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 97,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,213. DLocal has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

