discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 2.2%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 638 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 652 ($7.88). Approximately 109,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSCV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 930 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

discoverIE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 748.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 735.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6,480.00.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

