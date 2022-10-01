Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 927.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.58. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

