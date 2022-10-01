Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lowered by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,872 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,099,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 3,095,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.