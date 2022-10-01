Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

Digital World Acquisition stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $79.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWACW. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

