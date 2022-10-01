Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWACU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.