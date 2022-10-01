Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 57.3% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Diageo Price Performance

DGEAF remained flat at $42.79 during trading on Friday. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGEAF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

