DIA (DIA) Price Tops $0.38

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. DIA has a total market cap of $66.63 million and $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

