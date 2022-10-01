DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFSGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 523172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £258.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.50.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

