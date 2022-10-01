DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 523172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.43).

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £258.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

