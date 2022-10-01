Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.
Ball Stock Up 1.4 %
BALL opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
