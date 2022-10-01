Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.05. 51,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 44,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.