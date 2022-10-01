Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.05. 51,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 44,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

