DATx (DATX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,510.00

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $105,510.00 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

