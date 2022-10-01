Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DRKTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darktrace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.67.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.